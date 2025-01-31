Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $556.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $443.75 and a 12-month high of $561.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.24 and its 200-day moving average is $529.44. The stock has a market cap of $503.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.