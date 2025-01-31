Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 98,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

