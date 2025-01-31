Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 12,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 5,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.