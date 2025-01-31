Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1318 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.57. 5,793,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

