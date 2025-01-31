Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. 805,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,363. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

