Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s (CP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.1 %

CP opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2,685.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 107,427 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.