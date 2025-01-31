Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 30th

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, Canopy Growth, High Tide, Turning Point Brands, Canna-Global Acquisition, and Gibraltar Industries are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of cannabis-related products. These stocks are influenced by both industry-specific factors, such as regulations and market demand, as well as general market conditions. Investors interested in the potential growth of the cannabis industry may consider investing in cannabis stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,260,785. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE:IIPR traded up $6.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,038. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,130. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

High Tide (HITI)

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Shares of High Tide stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $2.63. 1,023,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Turning Point Brands stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Canna-Global Acquisition (CNGL)

Shares of CNGL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.40. 28,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,651. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.19. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71.

