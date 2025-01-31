CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CASBF remained flat at C$3.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.18. CanSino Biologics has a 52-week low of C$1.86 and a 52-week high of C$4.35.

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

