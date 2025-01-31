Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $57.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DT. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

DT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 575,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after acquiring an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 56.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

