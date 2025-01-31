Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Stock Up 0.0 %

CGIB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

