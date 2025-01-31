Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 619 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $166.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

