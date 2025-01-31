Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 330,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 135,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 274,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 561.4% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 112,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,255,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

