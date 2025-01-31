Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after buying an additional 698,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,453,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

