Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $523.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.86 and a 200-day moving average of $493.75.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

