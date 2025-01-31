Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 15.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $35.36 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

