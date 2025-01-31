Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Baring Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $164.34 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

