Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

