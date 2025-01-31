Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 72 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.94.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.49.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

