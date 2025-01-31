Capitol Family Office Inc. Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capitol Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $421.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.79 and a 200 day moving average of $310.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

