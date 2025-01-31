Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,205.80. This represents a 21.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

