Caprock Group LLC Acquires 7,821 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $556.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.44 and a 200-day moving average of $529.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $443.75 and a 52-week high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.