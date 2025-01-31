Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $251.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $205.93 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average is $239.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.