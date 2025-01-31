CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

CareCloud has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

