CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Workforce Reduction and Strategic Shift

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGX) recently disclosed key updates regarding its strategic direction, workforce, and financial impacts. The company’s Board of Directors greenlit a decision to reduce its workforce by around 50%, marking a shift in response to the discontinuation of the FIRCE-1 Phase 2 study of firicabtagene autoleucel (firi-cel).

While the firicabtagene autoleucel program is being phased out, CARGO is refocusing its efforts on advancing CRG-023 towards Phase 1 proof-of-concept data and enhancing its allogeneic platform to identify the lead vector candidate. These activities are occurring concomitantly with the assessment of strategic alternatives.

The measures taken, including the reduction in workforce and other related expense cuts associated with terminating the firi-cel development program, are anticipated to prolong the Company’s cash availability up to mid-2028. In terms of the financial implications, CARGO expects expenses ranging between $31 million to $37 million, with a significant portion projected to be recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

These expenses comprise severance, benefits, payroll taxes, and termination costs estimated at approximately $4 million to $5 million. Furthermore, contract termination expenses are forecasted to fall within the range of $20 million to $22 million, along with additional future costs linked to winding down the firi-cel program totaling approximately $7 million to $10 million. It’s important to note that these expenditure forecasts are subject to various assumptions, and actual results could deviate materially.

Additionally, the company issued a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with events in the biopharmaceutical industry. Various factors, including regulatory approvals and commercialization factors, could alter the trajectory of CARGO’s developments.

For further insights into the risks involved, CARGO refers stakeholders to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter concluded on September 30, 2024, filed on November 12, 2024. The company asserts that all forward-looking statements within the press release made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 are aligned with the information available as of the press release date and does not commit to updating statements based on subsequent events unless required by law.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

