Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

CGBDL stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

