Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Announces Redemption of Senior Priority Notes and Launch of New Unsecured Notes Offering

On January 28, 2025, Carnival Corporation & plc made a significant financial announcement through a press release. The company declared the commencement of a private offering of new senior unsecured notes, valued at $2.0 billion with an expected maturity in 2033. This move aims to refinance the existing $2.03 billion 10.375% Senior Priority Notes due in 2028 of Carnival Holdings (Bermuda) Limited.

Carnival Bermuda, a subsidiary, issued a conditional notice for the redemption of the entire principal amount of the Senior Priority Notes on February 7, 2025. The redemption price is set at 100.0% of the principal amount of the notes plus a “make-whole” premium and accrued interest till the redemption date. The redemption’s completion is contingent upon the successful closing of the Notes Offering.

In a regulatory filing, the company emphasized that neither the press release nor the filing serves as a formal notice of redemption concerning the Senior Priority Notes. The information has been disclosed to adhere to Regulation FD requirements. The press release contains forward-looking statements, and the cautionary note within the release highlights the associated risks.

The Notes will be exclusively offered to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. investors under specified regulations. Notably, these Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or state securities laws, necessitating compliance with registration requirements or applicable exemptions for offers and sales within the U.S. boundaries.

Carnival Corporation & plc, a global cruise enterprise encompassing renowned cruise lines such as Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, and Princess Cruises, took this strategic financial step to optimize interest expenses, streamline capital structure, and manage future debt obligations.

The company’s initiative to refinance existing debt and float new notes indicates a proactive approach towards financial management, intending to align its financial structure with its long-term objectives. This strategic shift aligns with Carnival’s operational practices and commitment to sustainable financial performance.

As with any financial transaction of this nature, risks and uncertainties are acknowledged, emphasizing the importance of due diligence and prudent management strategies. It is important for investors and stakeholders to be aware of the risks associated with such financial endeavors.

The release also contains information on Carnival Corporation & plc’s notable brands, emphasizing its position as a leader in the global cruise industry. The Company’s dedication to sustainability and climate-conscious practices is highlighted, reflecting its commitment to environmental responsibility and corporate stewardship.

