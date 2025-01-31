Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 596,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 167,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Cartier Resources Trading Up 10.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.07.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

