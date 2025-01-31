Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carver Bancorp

In other Carver Bancorp news, CEO Donald Felix purchased 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $44,999.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,999.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

