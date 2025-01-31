Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Insider Acquires £49,500 in Stock

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Gordon purchased 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($61,475.41).

Cavendish Financial Stock Up 5.1 %

Cavendish Financial stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 9.25 ($0.11). 1,291,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,161. Cavendish Financial plc has a one year low of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.74. The company has a market cap of £30.74 million, a PE ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 0.40 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Cavendish Financial had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that Cavendish Financial plc will post 1.048913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavendish Financial Increases Dividend

About Cavendish Financial

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Cavendish Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Cavendish Financial’s payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

Cavendish is a UK champion for ambitious growth and investment companies. The Group is trusted by public and private companies, operating across industry sectors, to deliver expert services in equity capital markets, M&A, debt advisory and growth capital.

Cavendish has offices in London and Edinburgh and has a global reach through its membership of Oaklins.

