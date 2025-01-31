CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGON shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $19,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,003,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,110,068. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,000 shares of company stock worth $19,664,200.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 73.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,166,000 after acquiring an additional 717,722 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 263,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CG Oncology by 114.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 202,262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CG Oncology by 876.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CG Oncology by 59.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $30.15 on Friday. CG Oncology has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

