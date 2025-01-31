Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.600-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.130-2.230 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $15.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,371. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $226.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.