Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.600-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.130-2.230 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $15.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,371. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $226.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

