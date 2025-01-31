Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,915.58. This represents a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

