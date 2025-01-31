China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 431,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.6 days.

China Gold International Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JINFF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. China Gold International Resources has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

