China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 431,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.6 days.
China Gold International Resources Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JINFF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. China Gold International Resources has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.42.
About China Gold International Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Gold International Resources
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.