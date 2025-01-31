China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88.
