Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Issues Earnings Results

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 33.85%.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of CHGCY stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.