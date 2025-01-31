Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 56,436 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $38,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of RSP opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.39 and a 200 day moving average of $176.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $188.16.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
