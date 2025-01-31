Cibc World Market Inc. Has $183.73 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 134,796 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $183,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. CIBC decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.