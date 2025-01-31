Cibc World Market Inc. Has $70.77 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 156.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,728 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 116.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 617,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,764,000 after purchasing an additional 332,558 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 210.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $151.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

