Clarity Financial LLC Buys 398 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.04.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

