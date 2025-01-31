Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

CLVLY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 2,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

