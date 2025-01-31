Clorox CFO Kevin Jacobsen to Retire; Luc Bellet Named Successor

On January 23, 2025, Clorox (NYSE: CLX) announced in an SEC filing that its Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Jacobsen, will be retiring from the company effective April 1, 2025. Jacobsen, who has been with Clorox for nearly 30 years, will continue in an advisory capacity until June 2025.

Following Jacobsen’s retirement announcement, the Management Development and Compensation Committee of Clorox’s Board of Directors appointed Luc Bellet, age 46, to succeed Jacobsen as the Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2025. Bellet is currently serving as the Company’s Vice President – Treasurer, a role he has held since October 2023. He joined Clorox in 2006 and has held various senior leadership positions within the company’s financial organization.

In connection with Bellet’s appointment, the Management Development and Compensation Committee approved an increase in his base salary to $725,000, an increase in his short-term incentive target from 50% to 100% of his salary effective April 1, 2025, and granted him restricted stock units with an aggregate fair value of $400,000, vesting over four years. Additionally, Bellet will receive performance shares with an aggregate target fair value of $600,000 and a three-year performance period ending June 30, 2027.

It was noted that Bellet has no familial relationships or related party transactions with the Company that would require disclosure under regulations in connection with his appointment.

A press release accompanying the SEC filing disclosed the changes in the executive leadership. The outgoing CFO, Kevin Jacobsen, played a significant role in driving Clorox’s IGNITE strategy and portfolio evolution during his tenure. Chair and CEO Linda Rendle expressed gratitude towards Jacobsen for his contributions and leadership, wishing him well in retirement. Rendle also praised the readiness of Luc Bellet to take over the CFO role, highlighting his extensive experience within the company.

Effective April 1, Luc Bellet will officially assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reporting to CEO Linda Rendle. Bellet’s experience across various financial leadership roles within Clorox positions him as a fitting successor to Jacobsen as the company continues its growth trajectory and digital transformation.

Following the leadership transition, Kevin Jacobsen will provide support during the handover period until his retirement in June. Clorox, known for its range of trusted brands including Clorox®, Burt’s Bees®, and Glad®, continues its commitment to sustainable business practices and value creation for shareholders.

For further details on this development and Clorox’s operations, the press release filed under Exhibit 99.1 is available for reference.

