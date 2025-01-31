CMG Global Holdings LLC Buys 241 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 5.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $170.41 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

