CMG Global Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $446.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.63 and its 200 day moving average is $505.15. The company has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.