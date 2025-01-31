Coastwise Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

