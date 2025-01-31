Coastwise Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $448.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

