Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

