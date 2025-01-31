Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in January

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.5 %

About Coca-Cola HBC

CCHGY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

