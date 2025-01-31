Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

