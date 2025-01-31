Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CEFC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

About Commercial National Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.