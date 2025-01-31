Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) versus Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Critical Contrast

Risk & Volatility

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 16.83% 9.76% 0.92% Commercial National Financial 20.10% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $41.82 million 2.20 $8.71 million $2.46 11.38 Commercial National Financial $29.17 million 1.44 $6.17 million $1.48 7.13

This table compares Prime Meridian and Commercial National Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prime Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Prime Meridian pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Prime Meridian beats Commercial National Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

